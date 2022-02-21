Hundreds lined the sidewalks as Mardi Gras parades rolled through downtown

BATON ROUGE - Saturday's parades in downtown Baton Rouge were no disappointment, and hundreds filled the streets after a year without Mardi Gras celebrations.

Floats, all decked in their Mardi Gras decorations, tossing beads to excited youngsters, grabbing as many throws as they can.

Fancy cars, and of course marching bands, paraded through the streets—keeping the carnival spirit alive after skipping a year due to COVID.

"We got a ton of people out. We got a ton of bands. Fifteen floats, and we're so excited to be back," Charles Harvey in the Krewe of Orion said.

Before the Krewe of Orion rolled, the Krewe of Mystique—the oldest Mardi Gras parade in Baton Rouge—hit the streets.

Mystique is a Krewe known for having family-friendly celebrations, and Saturday's warm weather was perfect for a parade.

"I think what people expect from us is an afternoon where they can bring the kids out. They can bring everybody out, especially on a day like today, and just see some beautiful floats," Mystique parade chairman David Pere said.

Jelissa Alderman said she had to bring her children out to celebrate after being cooped up during the pandemic.

"I'm so happy we're back to normal. We're having fun. We needed this," Alderman said.

In honor of COVID health care heroes, physician's assistant Luke Davis was named the Grand Marshal.

"It's an honor and a privilege to represent the healthcare community in Baton Rouge," Davis said.

