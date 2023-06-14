Latest Weather Blog
Humane Society protesting judge
Related Story
UPDATE: The protest against Juvenile Judge Pamela Johnson has been postponed due to cold weather and will be rescheduled.
BATON ROUGE - The Humane Society is planning a peaceful protest against a judge that refused to sign an arrest warrant last week against a juvenile suspected of animal abuse.
The group is protesting Juvenile Judge Pamela Johnson today from 12:15- 1:00 p.m. at the Juvenile Courthouse on Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A video of a 15-year-old male swinging two small dogs by their leashes and then releasing them into the air went viral earlier this month. The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office initiated an investigation and was able to identify the suspect.
Authorities brought the evidence to Johnson, but she refused to sign a warrant. A few days later, a second judge reviewed the evidence and signed the warrant.
The dogs showed in the video were later located by authorities, and found to be in good health.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Still rebuilding after 2022 fire, Baton Rouge church targeted by arsonist Wednesday...
-
La. lawmakers confirm State Police commissioner who settled federal racism complaint at...
-
Police make arrest after victim caught shooting on video; suspect booked for...
-
CONTENT WARNING: Police make attempted murder arrest after shooting was caught on...
-
Renovating Baton Rouge church set on fire one year after being damaged...