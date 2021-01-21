Human Jukebox to perform in Biden Presidential Inaugural 'We Are One' event

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday night, the Human Jukebox will be heard from the Bluff all the way to virtual Capitol Hill.

At Southern University, the "Best Band in the Land" is gearing up to give their best virtual performance ahead of inauguration day.

On the field at Mumford Stadium is where the magic will happen.

The Human Jukebox is set to perform in the Biden-Harris "We Are One" inaugural event.

"For us to be able to perform nationally, it's very great for our university and the state of Louisiana," band director Kedric Taylor said.

Southern's band will be joined by some friendly rivals.

The Grambling Tigers will also help welcome in President Elect-Joe Biden and Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris.

"For both of us to be on that platform says a lot about our universities and our band programs as a whole," Taylor said.

Although the pandemic has posed its challenges, Taylor says it can't stop the music.

"It's been tough given the pandemic. Seems like the numbers are going up again, and now we have to come back with all the students. We have to social distance," he said.

Taylor says even though it's not their first big recognition, it's by far the most historical.

"It's very heartwarming to be able to say that we are a part of history."

The band will perform the songs, "Lift Every Voice and Sing", "Outstanding", and "We Are One."

The virtual performance starts at 7 p.m and will stream live Tuesday until 8:30 p.m. You can click here to watch the performance.