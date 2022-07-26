Huge community turnout for first responder in need of blood after being injured in 50-foot fall

NEW ROADS - An emergency blood drive was held in New Roads on Sunday to help save the life of a police officer and firefighter who was seriously injured in a fall last week and is in critical condition.

"Travon is very special to everyone in Pointe Coupee Parish and probably other areas too. As soon as I heard about it, I knew I had to come out," family friend Debra Maloid said.

Travon Smith is a New Roads police officer and honorary member of Pointe Coupee Fire District No. 2, officials say. Smith was seriously injured in an accident where he fell more than 50 feet on Sunday, July 17, while cutting a tree.

Smith's needed several units of blood and multiple surgeries after the incident, according to LifeShare Blood Center.

LifeShare hosted two drives at Pointe Coupee Fire Protection District No. 5 Training Center and at the New Roads Police Department. Both of which were a huge turnout for the first responder.

"It's a feeling of joy to see all the support, but it's kind of sad because of the occasion. But God's turning it around to make it a more joyous time, because you see all the love being poured out to the family and that's a blessing," Travon's grandmother Josephine Jones said.

Jones says Travon is a caregiver, who never said no to someone in need of help.

"I always knew he was loved by a lot because he always did things for everybody in the community. Whether it was plumbing, cutting trees, building, just being there."

And seeing Sunday's turnout at the blood drive is keeping their spirits high.

"It's like I can't sleep all the time cause he's always on your mind and you hear one report, the doctors say this and then you believe what God's saying, complete healing so I'm just standing on that complete healing," Jones said.

"I pray for a great recovery for him. He's getting an exceedingly amount of prayers from the community and other areas, I just wish the best for him and his family," Maloid said.

The Point Coupee community plans to hold another fundraiser within the next week.