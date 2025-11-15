How recently implemented LSU game day security, traffic measures work for 11:45 a.m. kickoff

BATON ROUGE - LSU's 11:45 a.m. kickoff against Arkansas on Saturday is the Tigers' earliest home game in two years. It is also the second LSU game with enhanced security measures following multiple on-campus shootings during home games this season.

With this being a change from the normal 6:30-6:45 p.m. time slot LSU usually has home games at, it brings some changes to gameday procedures. One thing that won't change is the mission of police officers.

"We're gonna have officers out real early in the morning. We're going to be monitoring traffic. By it being a day game, and it's an early day game, we expect to have contraflow in the late afternoon," Baton Rouge Police's Lt. L'Jean McKneely said.

With the 11:45 kickoff, the pregame traffic checkpoints requiring a parking permit to enter campus will be implemented for this game based on traffic and congestion on Saturday.

For the A&M game, the checkpoints began at 2:30 p.m., four hours before kickoff.

If the checkpoints begin, they'll once again be at the same spots as last game, with multiple points along Highland Rd., and other places like Dalrymple Road at State Street. Police recommend that fans approach campus via Burbank Drive or from downtown along River Road or Nicholson Drive.

"So that's why we're going to make sure we have all the officers in place as we always have. We're going to constantly monitor the crowd," McKneely said.

With only two home games left at LSU this season, WBRZ asked police if there have been conversations about keeping these new security and traffic procedures for next year.

"There's been conversation, you know, but we will review that and do an after-action plan at the end of this season, so we can put some other things in play to make those necessary adjustments," McKneely said.

WBRZ also asked LSU students their thoughts on whether these changes should stay in place for next season.

"No. I mean, part of the experience of having a smooth gameday experience, like not having to come here three hours early for parking or whatever, and especially with an early game," LSU student Kyle Gerber said.

Other students say that game day safety is too important to change.

"As long as they don't go too far with it. I say, keep up the good work, keep it up, do what you have to do, as long as we make it through the game, same," LSU student Chido Mataruka said.

Parking lots will open at 5 a.m. on Saturday. WBRZ also asked police about how fans might stay on campus after the game for a little longer, considering that it's an early game.

"It might be more folks hanging around after the game, but we're going to be there monitoring the crowd, and if we see that we need to make adjustments, we will," McKneely said.



The Southern Jaguars also have a home game this week. It's against Texas Southern at 2 p.m.