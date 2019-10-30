House where woman was shot and killed last month destroyed in overnight fire

75°
LIVINGSTON - Officials are looking into a massive fire at a Livingston Parish home where a woman was killed in a domestic shooting just over a month ago. 

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal says the fire was reported before 4 a.m. along McLin Road in Livingston. The address given by the agency matches that of  Errol Hicks.

Hicks was arrested Sept. 28 after he allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, Carol Hutchinson, at the house. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. 

Photos from the scene showed the home was seemingly destroyed in the blaze Monday morning. 

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire. 

