65°
Latest Weather Blog
House fire on Maxine Drive
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a reported house fire on Maxine Drive near Staring Lane on Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters believe the fire started from the shed in the rear house and spread to the rest of the home. Crews tried to bring the blaze under control, but it was a total loss.
Officials say the fire was unintentional, and foul play is not suspected.
No injuries have been reported.
Related Images
News
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a reported house fire on Maxine Drive near Staring Lane on Sunday afternoon. ... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local artist painting Christmas themed murals, spreading holiday cheer in Capital City
-
FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the US
-
Graduates struggle to find jobs after difficult semester learning online due to...
-
Arrest records say state trooper struck man 18 times, tried to hide...
-
Ochsner Health readies for Pfizer vaccine
Sports Video
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday