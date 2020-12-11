65°
House fire on Maxine Drive

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a reported house fire on Maxine Drive near Staring Lane on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters believe the fire started from the shed in the rear house and spread to the rest of the home. Crews tried to bring the blaze under control, but it was a total loss. 

Officials say the fire was unintentional, and foul play is not suspected.

No injuries have been reported. 

News
3 years ago Sunday, March 26 2017

