House damaged, dog killed after fire on Leonidas Drive
BATON ROUGE - A house is considered to be a total loss after an early morning fire in Baton Rouge.
Around 4 a.m. firefighters were called to a blaze at a home in the 12100 block of Leonidas Drive. At the scene, authorities found the house fully involved in flames.
Authorities say no one was home at the time and firefighters had to use force to enter the home. According to sources, a dog died as a result of the house fire.
The fire was considered under control around 4:33 a.m., fire officials said. There was minor exposure damage done to the house next door.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
