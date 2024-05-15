65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Hotly contested Baker Police Chief election to conclude on Saturday

BAKER - While the presidential election is garnering most of the public's attention, there are some key local elections coming up this weekend including in Baker.

Election signs have been all over and the race between two candidates running for Baker Chief of Police has really picked up. While campaign signs line the street, social media and word of mouth have been the conduits for a fair share of political mudslinging.

Daryl Rainwater and Carl Dunn both have long careers in law enforcement, and both are Baker natives. One other thing the two men can agree on is that they will each breathe a collective sigh of relief once the final ballot is cast and the results are in.

Along with electing a new Police Chief, voters in Baker will also have a chance to annoint a new City Council and Mayor when they had to the polls this Saturday.

