Hotel rooms, game tickets selling fast ahead of LSU vs. Georgia game

BATON ROUGE – Saturday's game in Death Valley will bring thousands to Baton Rouge. There is already a lack of available hotel rooms and game tickets.

“You have to book early for an LSU game or else you won't have a place to sleep,” said night manager at Hotel Indigo, Jeremy Plater.

Hotel Indigo is all booked for this weekend. They have been for four months, and they aren't the only ones. The Hilton across the street is full. Hampton Inn and Suites hasn't had a room available for Saturday since February. The Belle of Baton Rouge is also completely booked.

“I think I have about 20 to 30 [rooms],” said Ralph Ney, the General Manager at the Baton Rouge Marriott.

The hotel off of Corporate still has space, but fans will be staying farther from the stadium. Ney expects this won't last long.

“I think they're going to be sold quickly as the week moves forward. I think people make decisions kind of last minute,” he said.

For those still trying to get into the stadium on Saturday, there are still some tickets, but for a big price. LSU announced they've sold all of their tickets. Online at StubHub, the cheapest price for one ticket is $210 for a spot at the top of the northwest corner. There are cheaper tickets if you buy in pairs, at $200. The best seat available, at club level, is going for more than $1,000.

"Georgia of course number 2 in the country, LSU was 5 and now 13, still a big draw,” said Ney.

It's a price people have to pay to watch two top 20 SEC teams battle on the field.