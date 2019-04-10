60°
Horse diapers? They're required in Baker

A new ordinance requires horse owners to properly prevent the animals from defecating in public.

The ordinance, which was passed this week by the Baker City Council, requires owners to fit their horse with a "dung-bag."

"If you can afford a horse," one councilman said, "you can certaintly afford a dung-bag, or diaper for your horse."

Many Baker residents we spoke with were mostly confused about the necessity of the ordinance.

"I don't understand," one person said. "Why would they do that? On accounts of them not wanting to clean up or something?"

Reasons for issuing the ordinance include the threat of a person stepping in the horse waste.  Also, previously, the mess would not be removed until someone picked it up or weather washed it away.

Similar ordinances have been issued in cities with popular horse and carriage attractions. Some Baker residents questioned if horse manure was a big enough issue to receive attention from the council.

"I mean, we don't have that many horses in Baker," a resident added.

News
2 years ago Friday, July 01 2016

