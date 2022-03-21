52°
Latest Weather Blog
Homeowners say security cams captured tornado in Bush
Related Story
BUSH -A homeowner in Bush, La. says their home security cameras captured a tornado outside their home Monday afternoon.
Tracy Rauch posted two videos of storm on Facebook Tuesday.
“Close call! And yes, what they say it [sic] true… it sounds like a freight train,” Rauch said in the post. “We didn’t even get to the hall bathroom before it stopped.”
The video shows heavy winds blowing over trees and home decorations. At one part of the video, users can see swirling wind move across the frame before a large tree is blown down.
News
BUSH -A homeowner in Bush, La. says their home security cameras captured a tornado outside their home Monday afternoon. ... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Another teenager murdered in Baton Rouge in less than 2 weeks
-
High gas prices drive customers to buy smaller cars with better gas...
-
Dozens gather in Central to honor slain toddler
-
2022 Wearin' of the Green Parade - watch it on demand here
-
Spirits high as Wearin' of the Green Parade rolls for first time...
Sports Video
-
LSU basketball losses to ISU in NCAA tournament
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey previewing NCAA Tournament play
-
Mobile sports betting a smash hit in first full month; state collected...
-
Baton Rouge area schools go 3-for-3 in State basketball title games
-
LSU students divided on university's split with controversial head coach Will Wade