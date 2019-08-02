Homeowner sick of speeders, speed bumps no use

WALKER - A homeowner in Livingston Parish says she's tired of people speeding in front of her house. After multiple calls to the sheriff's office, Patty Shearin called 2 On Your Side for help.

Shearin lives on Percy Young Road in Walker. Her driveway is a thoroughfare between homes and people living behind her use her driveway to get to their homes. After spending thousands of dollars to improve her driveway and asking people to drive safely, Shearin says she's been ignored.

"Their response is, 'nope, that's unacceptable to us,'" she said.

Shearin says their driving is dangerous and she's worried about the neighborhood children and animals getting hurt.

"They like to walk across the street," she said.

Since drivers have refused to slow down, Shearin has taken matters into her own hands and posted her own 5 mph speed limit sign. When that didn't work, her husband installed two speed bumps. She says drivers don't seem to care about those either.

"Going air borne on them," she said.

Shearin says some neighbors drive around the bumps and onto her property. She put out road spikes to keep them off the grass but surveillance video shows a person with a flashlight picking up the spikes and taking them away.

"I would never disrespect their property," she said.

Recently, Shearin says she's called the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office about the high rates of speed but was told deputies can't do much because the issue is on private property.

"I just want you to drive slow in front of my house," she said.

Shearin is asking for respect from her neighbors. Last week, Livingston Parish Councilman Jeff Ard says he's looked into Shearin's case and found that it's a private road, which makes it a civil matter and the parish has no authority.



