Home security camera captures 'gustnado' moving through Gonzales

GONZALES - A home security camera captured a 'gustnado' moving through Pelican Point in Gonzales Monday morning.

The video was sent in by Sarah Fritts Livingston, courtesy of her neighbor Shawndell. In the video, wind visibly intensifies for a few moments, whipping around a tree and a trash can in view.

Cathy Brown and her husband live in the neighborhood.

"We didn't know what was going on, but we knew it was something," Cathy Brown told WBRZ.

"I've never heard anything like it," her husband, Tommy, said.

Although a gustnado sounds and looks like a tornado, it's not. Thunderstorm conditions can produce high-powered swirls. And even though it isn't an actual tornado, it can pack as much punch as a small twister, with winds reaching more that 70 miles an hour.

"It was like a tornado went down in between the house," Tommy Brown said. "It was a quick thing; a swish, and then it was over."