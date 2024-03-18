Latest Weather Blog
Home security camera captures 'gustnado' moving through Gonzales
Related Story
GONZALES - A home security camera captured a 'gustnado' moving through Pelican Point in Gonzales Monday morning.
The video was sent in by Sarah Fritts Livingston, courtesy of her neighbor Shawndell. In the video, wind visibly intensifies for a few moments, whipping around a tree and a trash can in view.
Cathy Brown and her husband live in the neighborhood.
"We didn't know what was going on, but we knew it was something," Cathy Brown told WBRZ.
"I've never heard anything like it," her husband, Tommy, said.
Although a gustnado sounds and looks like a tornado, it's not. Thunderstorm conditions can produce high-powered swirls. And even though it isn't an actual tornado, it can pack as much punch as a small twister, with winds reaching more that 70 miles an hour.
"It was like a tornado went down in between the house," Tommy Brown said. "It was a quick thing; a swish, and then it was over."
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: Lent at St. James
-
Trial for Addis officer who crashed into, killed two teenagers during police...
-
Man killed outside his home on Tams Drive; fourth murder in one-mile...
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Man accused of killing his father and daughter before attempting suicide
Sports Video
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...