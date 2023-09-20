Latest Weather Blog
Home invasion suspect barricaded inside apartment off Boulevard de Province; residents evacuated
BATON ROUGE - Officers said the scene of a standoff was cleared Thursday morning, but the suspect in an overnight home invasion was not found inside a barricaded apartment.
Residents of Village de Province, a gated community off Boulevard de Province, were evacuated from their apartments around 5 a.m. when the standoff began.
The Baton Rouge Police Department later said a man allegedly involved in an overnight home invasion was barricaded inside of one of the apartments. The department received a tip on where the man was following the invasion, but he reportedly refused to leave the building.
Law enforcement said the suspect's parents were inside the building but exited safely.
The BRPD said it intended to issue an arrest warrant for the man but did not say when it would be available.
