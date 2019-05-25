Home invasion in BR

BATON ROUGE - Police said they're investigating a home invasion where a teen girl was assaulted in Baton Rouge Monday afternoon.

A BRPD spokesperson said a 13-year-old girl was home alone on North Foster Drive when a man broke into the house and attacked her.

The mother of the girl spoke to WBRZ about the incident.

"She didn't hear him come in, because her door to her room was closed," said Wykintha Holland. "She said she heard ramblings, he was throwing dishes and breaking stuff in the kitchen and that's when she came out her room."

Holland said the incident happened minutes after she left for work. She said her daughter left her room, walked through the house, grabbed a glass vase and threw it at the man. The man chased the teen back to her bedroom, where there was a struggle.

"He tore her clothes off," she said. "Then she grabbed a knife from under her pillow."

Holland said she thinks her daughter grabbed the knife earlier in the day for protection, knowing she was going to be home alone. The teen fought back with the knife and the man left.

"She fought and she saved herself," said Holland. "I just feel grateful that she was able to scare him off and get him out of here."

Police said the man fled the scene. A tan-colored car was seen speeding away a short time later. Officers said the man was a black male standing 5'8" tall and wearing a gray shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baton Rouge Police at (225) 389-3800.