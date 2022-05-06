Home floods for third time Monday, homeowner wants answers

WATSON - A woman who's home in Crestwood Subdivision flooded last August got water in her house again this week.

Gale Vodopija says she never flooded before August, but since then her home has taken on water twice. She's waiting to rebuild her Watson home fearing it could flood again.

"I woke up in the morning, put my feet on the carpet and the whole floor was drenched," she said.

After flooding in August, September and now April, Vodopija this new normal is getting old. Her wood flooring is stacked in her spare bedroom still in boxes. Just last week she finished installing her bathroom tile but after water seeped into her home Monday, she's worried she jumped the gun.

"I said, 'Oh no, not again,'" said Vodopija.

Her belongings are stacked in the garage and her kitchen dining area. She says the water comes from the back of her house and she can see Monday's water line along her fence.

Gravity Drainage Dist. 2 thought it fixed the problem in January after securing a loose drainage pipe that runs along her neighbor's fence. A crew nailed down the pipe and placed cement blocks on time to keep it in place. But since she flooded this week, it's back to the drawing board. Vodopija can't figure it out, either.

"I don't know and apparently neither does the Parish or Gravity Drainage because they've been out here several times," she said.

Livingston Parish Councilman Garry Talbert says he along with Gravity Drainage is trying to determine if the fix made earlier this year failed or whether there is another problem altogether. Parish officials are meeting Thursday to discuss a much broader drainage plan which will include the Crestwood Subdivision, where Vodopija lives.