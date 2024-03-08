Home elevation trouble, neighbor caught in the middle

DENHAM SPRINGS - There is a home in Denham Springs that's being elevated, a requirement made by FEMA following the 2016 flood. While the work is ongoing, the contractor ran into a problem and part of the house is bowing, leaning onto the property next door. The woman living next door called 2 On Your Side.

Joan Delatte says the wall to her neighbor's garage is at risk of falling over onto her home.

"I mean, I'd hate to go to sleep and the wall fall in!" she said.

It's a fear that's so legitimate she now sleeps in a different room of the house.

Next door, her neighbor's home is in the process of being elevated by several feet. In doing so, the bricks have shifted. The houses in the Plantation Garden Homes neighborhood are built on the property lines. In some cases, there's about an inch between homes - brick nearly touches brick - and now in Delatte's case it does.

"The weight is actually bearing on the corner of my home the wall is actually leaning on my pergola which then leans against my home holding the wall up," Delatte said.

Her neighbor's home is being elevated by Darouse Foundations. Owner Jeff Darouse says back in August he drafted up an agreement for Delatte that would assist all parties along the way and promised to put everything back the way he found it.

"If he was that knowledgeable and the parish was that knowledgeable to grant this why then is there a problem? If there's a problem why don't they fix it on their side?" said Delatte.

Delatte says she did not sign the agreement because it was missing important timeline information. The work started anyway.

"The contractor told me he had 20 years of experience," said Delatte.

Now, months on the job, the contractor has found a problem with the wall closest to Delatte's home. Derouse says the wall was not built to code and it will have to be rebuilt. It has no framing and that's caused it to bow. To do that, he says he must work on Delatte's property. Delatte is not on board.

"I didn't birth this baby, why should I be the one to rock and feed it?" said Delatte.

Delatte says she's frustrated with the contractor and the parish and doesn't think it should be on her to help solve the problem. Darouse says he has never raised a home on a zero lot line before and, while it's a complicated job, the property owner has a right.

The contract says he is ready to get to work. Delatte says she would like to know how long the project will take and wants that information in writing. It's something she says she asked for the first time.