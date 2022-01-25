Home considered total loss after early morning fire

47°
BATON ROUGE-Authorities are working to determine the cause of an early morning house fire.

The call came in before 5 a.m. for a fire in the 5000 block of Annette Street.

Authorities say the house is considered a total loss. When firefighters arrived at the scene the home was fully engulfed in flames. The roof collapsed shortly after firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to adjacent homes.

Two residents made it out of the home safely and no injuries have been reported.

