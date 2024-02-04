55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Home along Wilmot Street burned down Saturday afternoon

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - A home along Wilmot Street burned down Saturday afternoon and fire investigators are working to determine what started the blaze. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a home near the corner of Wilmot Street and Conrad Drive caught on fire just after 4 p.m. As of 5:30 p.m., the fire was under control. 

A video showed flames flying above the home and smoke filling the area. Fire officials said the one resident was out of the home when first responders arrived. Firefighters had to battle the flames near live overhead powerlines and during heavy rain. There were no injuries and the fire did not spread to neighboring properties, but the home is  considered a total loss. 

No more information was immediately available. 

News
VIDEO: Home along Wilmot Street engulfed in...
VIDEO: Home along Wilmot Street engulfed in flames Saturday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A home along Wilmot Street burned down Saturday afternoon and fire investigators are working to determine what... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 03 2024 Feb 3, 2024 Saturday, February 03, 2024 5:33:00 PM CST February 03, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days