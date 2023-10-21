89°
Holiday Helpers and Society of St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE- Thanks to the Holiday Helpers and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul thousands of residents will have full bellies this Thanksgiving.
Volunteers will be feeding those in need today at the Raising Canes River Center starting at 11 a.m. This year's theme is "Through Unity We Can Prosper."
Major Reginal Brown with Holiday Helpers and Michael Acaldo with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul sat down with WBRZ's John Pastorek to talk about the event.
For more information about the event, call 225-383-7837.
