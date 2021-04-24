Latest Weather Blog
Hit and run driver crashes into gas station pump, setting it ablaze early Wednesday
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A vehicle crashed into a gas pump at a Baton Rouge gas station, causing a fire to break out at the pump on Wednesday morning.
According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, first responders were summoned to a Circle K gas station near Beechwood Drive and Evangeline Street, to extinguish the blaze.
The April 21 collision and ensuing fire occurred sometime before 6 a.m., and officials say the driver fled.
The fire was extinguished by 7 a.m., and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were also on scene due to the nature of the incident.
Authorities are classifying the collision as a hit and run, and they've opened an investigation into the incident.
They add that surveillance footage showed a light-colored SUV hit the pump, back up, and immediately drive away. Police say the vehicle appeared to be silver, but this cannot be confirmed.
Anyone with information related to the hit and run is urged to contact Baton Rouge Police at 225-389-2000 or crime stoppers 225-344-7867.
Related Images
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Make a Difference: Suiting up 101: Students for success
-
Proposed bill could fund new Mississippi River Bridge
-
Kim Mulkey's hometown reacts to the possibility of her coaching at LSU
-
Storm debris from winter storm sits idle, homeowner struggles to get it...
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Narcotics officer at center of corruption case seen on camera...