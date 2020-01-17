Latest Weather Blog
High water leads to road closures in Ascension Parish
Related Story
DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies say several roads are already closed due to high water that has risen as heavy rainfall began Thursday afternoon.
The current closures are located in West Ascension Parish and are as follows:
St. Patrick Street at Williams Street
St. Patrick at the underpass
Iberville Street at St. Vincent Street
Calhoun Street at Lee Street
Evangeline Drive at Memorial Drive
LA 18 at Church Street
Opelousas between Railroad and Lessard Street
Galaxy at Saturn
Galaxy at Venus
Saturn at Mercury
Holton Road
Joh West at Highway 931
Old Hickory at Highway 44
Toby at Coontrap
Cannon at Dee Gautreau
Bayou Narcisse West of Highway 431 bridge
Amite Road at Division
West Lane
Tiggy Duplessis at Highway 621
N. Robert Wilson west of Rayco Sanders
Joe Jackson at N. Robert Wilson
Wright Babin at Babin
Roads that have water and are passable:
Highway 621 at Bert Allen Road
Woodland at Braud Road
Duplessis at Beau John Road
Neptune/Galaxy up to Saturn
Butch Gore at L Keller
Garcon at Highway 621
Ernest Floyd at Highway 941
Amite River Road
Highway 930 at West Lane
Melancon at Highway 936
Ernest Floyd North and South
Coontrap West of Boudreaux
Mimosa at Highway 621
Check back with this story for more updates as law enforcement provides updates on high water throughout the parish.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
OBJ, LSU departures stealing spotlight from Tigers' championship
-
Watch: Flames shoot from house as firefighters arrive on Coliseum Ave.
-
National Championship trophy makes surprise visit to OLOL Children's Hospital
-
Steve Gleason speech at Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony
-
The upcoming search for a new Superintendent of Education