High water leads to road closures in Ascension Parish

DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies say several roads are already closed due to high water that has risen as heavy rainfall began Thursday afternoon.



The current closures are located in West Ascension Parish and are as follows:



St. Patrick Street at Williams Street

St. Patrick at the underpass

Iberville Street at St. Vincent Street

Calhoun Street at Lee Street

Evangeline Drive at Memorial Drive

LA 18 at Church Street

Opelousas between Railroad and Lessard Street

Galaxy at Saturn

Galaxy at Venus

Saturn at Mercury

Holton Road

Joh West at Highway 931

Old Hickory at Highway 44

Toby at Coontrap

Cannon at Dee Gautreau

Bayou Narcisse West of Highway 431 bridge

Amite Road at Division

West Lane

Tiggy Duplessis at Highway 621

N. Robert Wilson west of Rayco Sanders

Joe Jackson at N. Robert Wilson

Wright Babin at Babin



Roads that have water and are passable:

Highway 621 at Bert Allen Road

Woodland at Braud Road

Duplessis at Beau John Road

Neptune/Galaxy up to Saturn

Butch Gore at L Keller

Garcon at Highway 621

Ernest Floyd at Highway 941

Amite River Road

Highway 930 at West Lane

Melancon at Highway 936

Ernest Floyd North and South

Coontrap West of Boudreaux

Mimosa at Highway 621



Check back with this story for more updates as law enforcement provides updates on high water throughout the parish.