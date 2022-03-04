High school football playoffs 11/27

Baton Rouge - Parkview Baptist didn't let recent history or another close game keep them from finally taking down their biggest rival, as the Eagles advanced to the Division II State title game with a 41-28 win over University High on Friday night.

The Cubs beat the Eagles for the state title last year and had reeled off 5 straight over the Eagles.

It was a back-and-forth game in the first half, with Cubs quarterback DJ White scoring as time expired to tie the game at 21 at the break.

The Eagles responded immediately in the 2nd half, taking the opening kickoff into Cubs territory, and later scoring on an 8 yard Reggie Hays run to retake the lead 28-21.

The Eagles will now meet St. Thomas More in the DII State title game after St. Thomas More took down Teurlings Catholic 28-21.

Here's the rundown of scores from LHSAA playoffs:



Class 5A

Quarterfinal

John Ehret 34, Ponchatoula 7



Mandeville 31, Landry/Walker 14



Parkway 35, Destrehan 13



Zachary 55, Hahnville 27



Class 4A

Quarterfinal

Easton - 27, McDonogh 35 - 26



Franklinton 56, Crowley 14



Karr 48, Bastrop 36



Neville 42, North DeSoto 14



Class 3A

Quarterfinal

Amite 56, Bogalusa 20



Lutcher 13, Kaplan 8



St. James 28, Northwest 14



West Feliciana 20, Iowa 14



Class 2A

Quarterfinal

Kinder 44, East Feliciana 6



Mangham 36, West St. John 34



Pickering 32, Rayville 27



Welsh 35, Sterlington 7



Class 1A

Quarterfinal

Arcadia 22, Basile 20



Haynesville 30, White Castle 16



Kentwood 67, Logansport 32



Oak Grove 54, East Beauregard 16



Division 1

Semifinal

Archbishop Rummel 24, John Curtis Christian 10



Evangel Christian Academy 21, Baton Rouge Catholic 27, OT



Division 2

Semifinal

Parkview Baptist 41, University (Lab) 28



St. Thomas More 28, Teurlings Catholic 21



Division 3

Semifinal

Notre Dame 36, St. Thomas Aquinas 0



Riverside Academy 35, St. Charles Catholic 14



Division 4

Semifinal

Southern Lab 34, Vermilion Catholic 12



St. Mary's 49, Ascension Episcopal 42