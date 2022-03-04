High school football playoffs 11/27

54°
Baton Rouge - Parkview Baptist didn't let recent history or another close game keep them from finally taking down their biggest rival, as the Eagles advanced to the Division II State title game with a 41-28 win over University High on Friday night. 

The Cubs beat the Eagles for the state title last year and had reeled off 5 straight over the Eagles. 

It was a back-and-forth game in the first half, with Cubs quarterback DJ White scoring as time expired to tie the game at 21 at the break. 

The Eagles responded immediately in the 2nd half, taking the opening kickoff into Cubs territory, and later scoring on an 8 yard Reggie Hays run to retake the lead 28-21.

The Eagles will now meet St. Thomas More in the DII State title game after St. Thomas More took down Teurlings Catholic 28-21. 

Here's the rundown of scores from LHSAA playoffs:


Class 5A
Quarterfinal
John Ehret 34, Ponchatoula 7

Mandeville 31, Landry/Walker 14

Parkway 35, Destrehan 13

Zachary 55, Hahnville 27

Class 4A
Quarterfinal
Easton - 27, McDonogh 35 - 26

Franklinton 56, Crowley 14

Karr 48, Bastrop 36

Neville 42, North DeSoto 14

Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Amite 56, Bogalusa 20

Lutcher 13, Kaplan 8

St. James 28, Northwest 14

West Feliciana 20, Iowa 14

Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Kinder 44, East Feliciana 6

Mangham 36, West St. John 34

Pickering 32, Rayville 27

Welsh 35, Sterlington 7

Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Arcadia 22, Basile 20

Haynesville 30, White Castle 16

Kentwood 67, Logansport 32

Oak Grove 54, East Beauregard 16

Division 1
Semifinal
Archbishop Rummel 24, John Curtis Christian 10

Evangel Christian Academy 21, Baton Rouge Catholic 27, OT

Division 2
Semifinal
Parkview Baptist 41, University (Lab) 28

St. Thomas More 28, Teurlings Catholic 21

Division 3
Semifinal
Notre Dame 36, St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Riverside Academy 35, St. Charles Catholic 14

Division 4
Semifinal
Southern Lab 34, Vermilion Catholic 12

St. Mary's 49, Ascension Episcopal 42

Friday, November 27, 2015

