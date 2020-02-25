HF0255BR-2015

Home
Veteran featured in On Your Side reports continues having issues with flood-damaged home
BATON ROUGE - A WWII veteran has had his share of issues getting back into his home following the 2016 flood. It was in 2018 when...
Neighbor to dilapidated home wants issues addressed
BATON ROUGE - A man living next to...
Coach drives team in U-Haul cargo van across state line, parents outraged
BATON ROUGE - Some parents contacted 2 On...
Mardi Gras baby welcomed with parade at Baton Rouge General Hospital
BATON ROUGE- Mardi Gras excitement goes further than parade routes and fresh king cakes. This Fat Tuesday, Baton Rouge General Hospital welcomed baby girl Armani Kai,...
New Roads tradition is Mardi Gras' best-kept secret
NEW ROADS - It's not a special recipe,...
Historic New Roads Mardi Gras celebration draws in thousands
NEW ROADS – Every year, the Mardi Gras...
Clouds stubborn, cooler air on the way
Happy Fat Tuesday! Get out and enjoy the culinary delights of south Louisiana before the start of Lent tomorrow. THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight:...
Scattered Showers for Lundi Gras
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Cloudy...
Temperatures continue to slowly warm to end weekend
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: High...
Sports
Report: Texas A&M to hire Tommie Robinson as running backs coach
Multiple reports are saying former LSU running backs coach Tommie Robinson is headed to College Station to join Jimbo Fisher's staff at Texas A&M. He held...
High School Girls Hoops Second Round Playoff Scores
Girls Hoops Second Round Playoff Scores ...
Tigers fall to Georgia on Senior Day
BATON ROUGE — The LSU women's basketball team...
Investigations
Traffic
Additional Links
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Tickets on sale for posh 2020 St. Jude Dream Home - Buying by Friday enters an on sale prize
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale Tuesday for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. Watch WBRZ News 2 throughout the day Tuesday to purchase...
Deaf Education Summit to take place May 7-9 at Louisiana's School for the Deaf
Officials have chosen a date for this year's...
Louisiana School for the Deaf hosts community 5k Fun Run
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana School for the...
About Us
Contests
