Heavy weekend traffic expected due to road work on I-10 River Bridge

UPDATE: All lanes have reopened I-10 Eastbound on the Mississippi River Bridge following emergency repairs. There is no congestion.

BATON ROUGE - More emergency repairs on the Mississippi River Bridge will take place this weekend.

> CLICK HERE to see traffic conditions in real time via the WBRZ traffic tracking map

DOTD says the work is necessary in order to fix the failing approach to the bridge on the west bank.

The outside eastbound lane will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Friday, and is set to reopen around noon on Sunday, June 3. The LA 1 exit ramp will also be closed Friday evening and will reopen Saturday at 12 p.m.

Motorists are urged to take US 190 as their alternate route.

This is the second weekend for the repairs to take place.