40°
Latest Weather Blog
Heavy police presence reported on I-110 south early Friday morning
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man and child hurt after massive apartment fire off Sherwood Forest Boulevard...
-
Generous donations pouring in ahead of Sylvia's Toys for Christmas distribution day
-
Multiple deaths at menace motel prompt EBR Metro Council to rewrite ordinance
-
Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, BRPD propose new ankle monitoring program in city-parish
-
Baton Rouge panhandlers caught lying about sick child in roadside charity scam
Sports Video
-
Black and Gold Report: Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints
-
Lutcher wins 9th State Title after beating North DeSoto 28-25 in the...
-
Scotlandvill boys hoops edges McKinley 56-54
-
Dunham falls in DIII Select state title game to St. Charles Catholic...
-
Scotlandville girls rout Episcopal 57-27