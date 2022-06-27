73°
Heater problems keep businesses busy during cold snap

BATON ROUGE – Wednesday night’s freeze will have many people turning up their heaters inside their homes. But for some, the heater isn't coming on.

“We're going to bypass the thermostat to get a heat cycle so we can see what's wrong with it,” said Hansel Temple.

Temple owns Service Now Air Conditioning and Heating. He's been working around the clock with his crew, responding to calls to fix heating systems.

“We've been really busy the last three or four days, trying to catch up,” said Temple.

The crews are checking vent pipes and electrical wiring.

“We're finding combustion problems, electric handling heat strip failures and electrical problems,” he said.

But some heating issues don't have a simple solution, leaving homeowners without heat for the night.

“[This customer] has a primary control board shorted out,” said Temple. “Hopefully we'll have it up and running [Thursday]. I just told the customer one night.”

Temple says they'll be back first thing in the morning with the part needed to get heat back into the house.

