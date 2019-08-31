Heat preps: First responders issue warnings ahead of LSU season opener

82°
BATON ROUGE - LSU is expected to be packed with excited fans this weekend for the university's first football game of the season.

Tailgaters are already preparing for the Saturday game against Georgia Southern. Along with crowds, people should be prepared to deal with the heat.

Saturday's temperatures are expected to peak around 90 degrees. Click here for weather updates.

For those planning on being outside all day, officials say it’s important to stay hydrated. EMS spokesperson Mike Chustz is advising sports fans to start drinking water today.

Other ways to beat the heat including taking breaks when needed, finding shade, and staying in the air conditioning as long as possible.

The season opener kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network.

