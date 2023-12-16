Hearing date set in Central apartment development spat

CENTRAL - A judge set a hearing date Wednesday to determine if construction of a 700-unit property development in Central can go forward, an issue that has some residents at odds with city leaders.

Three Central residents filed a lawsuit against Mayor Junior Shelton and four council members claiming the Settlement at Shoe Creek development violates city laws. The development is planned for 150 acres in the city and would include apartments, town homes, cottages and single-family homes.

The city council voted to move forward with Shoe Creek two weeks ago. The suit claims the traffic study for the plan was different from the one approved, and the council approved nearly six times the allowed number of apartments.

However, Shelton says the city did everything by the books.

"I call it a heinous attempt to stall progress in the city of Central, and I believe that. I will stand by that comment," he said. "They're allowed to do more because they did more in the subdivisions as far as amenities. When you do certain things like a fishing lake, fishing pier, walking trails and more green space you're allowed to build denser."

One of the plaintiffs is Dave Freneaux, who ran against Shelton for mayor and lost. Freneaux declined to do an interview today but did say he is glad that he and others will get a chance to voice concerns to a judge.

Large numbers of residents have taken Facebook groups, like Save Central Recall Our Elected Officals and The City of Central Rants and Raves, to call for recall of the city council members named in the suit.