78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hear from the heroes who pulled a woman from burning vehicle

Related Story

GARYVILLE - Good Samaritans rescued a woman from a burning vehicle Monday morning on Airline Highway. Her car was reportedly hit by a drunk driver before going up in flames.

State troopers say the incident happened Monday morning just before 7 o'clock on Airline Highway at LA 54 in St. John the Baptist Parish.

Officials believe the woman was hit by another car, driven by someone who was impaired at the time of the crash.

A video posted to Facebook shows good Samaritans saving the woman from the driver's side while flames rip through the vehicle. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Richard Preston

Troopers say the driver of the other vehicle, identified as 22-year-old Richard Preston, will be facing DWI, reckless operation and vehicular negligent injuring charges.

News
VIDEO: Good Samaritans rescue woman from massive...
VIDEO: Good Samaritans rescue woman from massive car fire
GARYVILLE - Good Samaritans rescued a woman from a burning vehicle Monday morning on Airline Highway. Her car was reportedly... More >>
5 months ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 2:43:00 PM CST February 18, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days