Health Officials raise COVID concerns as college students return home for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and healthcare workers are concerned about the spread of the coronavirus as families gather for the holidays and college students return home.



COVID-19 has changed many things for college students, but not the desire to go home for Thanksgiving.



"I think we have to have some kind of normalcy. This year I think it's important to have Thanksgiving with our family and stuff," said LSU freshman, Maddie.



In the meantime, healthcare workers are fighting to save lives as COVID-19 cases increase to record numbers.



The timing could soon make things worse as families gather for the holidays.



"We're seeing people who are asymptomatic going to events like that and then they turn into super-spreader events. That kind of thing leads to the exponential increase that we see," said Dr. Rachael Kermis.



Dr. Kermis is a family medicine doctor at Baton Rouge General. She says doctors are finding that the virus is spreading among families that don't live together.



"We don't want people to be bringing COVID back to grandma and grandpa because of Thanksgiving dinner. Look at the risk and see if it's something you're willing to undertake. Ideally, we want to keep the gatherings small so people can socially distance," said Dr. Kermis.



That's why doctors are unified in one message.



"I think our biggest thing is to have people continue to wear a mask and wash their hands like crazy. If you feel sick don't think it's just your allergies acting up and that you're probably fine because it could be COVID or the flu," she said.



Doctors say if you must gather this Thanksgiving, self isolate now.



At dinner spread out as far as you can, and wear a mask when you're close to each other.



It's important not to let your guard down this holiday season.