Hazmat situation on Basin Bridge causes I-10 closure in both directions

WEST BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, a tanker carrying a gas product overturned on the Basin Bridge resulting in a hazmat situation and the closure of I-10 West. Traffic was diverted at LA 415 in Lobdell while crews cleared the wreckage.

Officials say the tanker that was carrying 8,700 gallons of gas began leaking after falling over the bridge around 5 a.m. DOTD reported the interstate was fully reopening around 2:30 p.m.

No one was injured during the incident, police say. 

Interstate 10 Traffic Advisory: I-10 10 westbound at LA Hwy 415 and I-10 eastbound at I-49 is currently closed due to...

Posted by Louisiana State Police on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

2 days ago Tuesday, September 01 2020

