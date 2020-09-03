Latest Weather Blog
Hazmat situation on Basin Bridge causes I-10 closure in both directions
WEST BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, a tanker carrying a gas product overturned on the Basin Bridge resulting in a hazmat situation and the closure of I-10 West. Traffic was diverted at LA 415 in Lobdell while crews cleared the wreckage.
Officials say the tanker that was carrying 8,700 gallons of gas began leaking after falling over the bridge around 5 a.m. DOTD reported the interstate was fully reopening around 2:30 p.m.
I-10 West is now open at LA 975 (Whiskey Bay). The exit ramp remains closed at this time. There is no congestion. Check https://t.co/87MKXYVuYR for updates.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) September 1, 2020
No one was injured during the incident, police say.
Significant progress made in clearing crash. pic.twitter.com/yNBUzEqekp— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 1, 2020
UPDATE: I-10 EB now OPEN in Lafayette. Still closed WB at Lobdell.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 1, 2020
HAZMAT CRASH: Overturned tanker CLOSES I-10 in both directions on Basin Bridge. Baton Rouge traffic detoured at Hwy 415. pic.twitter.com/R1LEgDdxp8— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 1, 2020
I-10 W CLOSED AT LA 415. Traffic diverted while crews clear overturned tanker hauling a gas product on Basin Bridge. Take 190. pic.twitter.com/LfH3iTR4ml— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 1, 2020
Interstate 10 Traffic Advisory: I-10 10 westbound at LA Hwy 415 and I-10 eastbound at I-49 is currently closed due to...Posted by Louisiana State Police on Tuesday, September 1, 2020
