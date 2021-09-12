Latest Weather Blog
Hawk released near WBRZ studio
Related Story
BATON ROUGE— A redtail female hawk treated by the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine’s Wildlife Hospital was released off Highland Road next to the Channel 2 WBRZ studio Thursday.
After finding the injured bird on July 23, WBRZ staff brought the hawk to LSU SVM.
Veterinarians confirmed that she'd sustained shoulder injuries and radiographs revealed that she had fractures to her right clavicular and coracoid.
The coracoid is a bone that connects the cranial edge of the sternum to the shoulder joint. It is fractured or luxated most often when the bird has a frontal collision with an object.
The fracture was diagnosed when radiographs were taken.
The hawk received pain medication and supportive care and remained at LSU until the fracture was healed.
Related Images
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fans tailgate and test for COVID at Tigers first home game of...
-
Prairieville Fire Department hosts ceremony marking the 20th Anniversary of September 11th
-
University pulls away from Woodlawn for win
-
Anticipation high as tailgating returns to LSU campus after year-long hiatus
-
Middendorf's Manchac back open after Hurricane Ida