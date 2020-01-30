Handler of 11 dogs and puppies wanted on felony charges

BATON ROUGE - The man responsible for caring for eleven dogs rescued from a Broadmoor-area home Tuesday will face felony charges, authorities told WBRZ after an exclusive report showed the dogs' rescue.

New details released Wednesday

The suspect, who authorities have not identified but WBRZ learned is a man with ties to dog breeding businesses, has not been seen by law enforcement since the raid. He is wanted on charges of dog fighting and may eventually face animal cruelty charges, sources said.

Raid unfolded as WBRZ camera captured video

Tuesday evening, law enforcement swept into a quiet neighborhood to remove a handful of dogs, including puppies, amid neighbors' complaints of possible dog fighting or unhealthy breeding of pit bulls. Police and animal control seized the animals in a raid around 5 o'clock at a home on Southmoor Drive, about a block away from the intersection of Airline Highway and Goodwood Boulevard.

Neighbors' concerns

"We had seen a lot of activity in the home as far as dogs coming and going," neighbor Andrea LaFaver said. "Dogs chained up the carport, things like that."

Several animals were taken away from the house and loaded into Animal Control vehicles, including puppies and malnourished dogs. Authorities were also seen removing what appeared to be makeshift equipment tied to breeding operations.

Treadmills found at the rented property gave neighbors reason for concern: "The treadmills were the first indication that there was something that could be going on that shouldn't be," LaFaver said.

Neighbors said they confronted the man who lives at the home before and have reported concerns to authorities numerous times.

"Animal control [has] been out there numerous times; They've really tried to watch this situation. We try to make sure these animals are safe," LaFaver said on the scene Tuesday evening.

The investigation

A spokesperson for Animal Control said the agency received an anonymous tip about a “person who has been on our radar for quite a while.” Agents also said they recovered enough evidence inside the home to suggest dog fighting was happening at the house.

The suspect is linked to concerns in other parishes, Animal Control said.

The dogs are in the care of Companion Animal Alliance.