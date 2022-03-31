Handful of homes, businesses needed to make way for I-10 widening in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – The state will need to buy nearly two-dozen properties along I-10 as it expands the highway system through the region’s most bottle-necked stretch.

Among the properties are at least 17 homes and as many as four commercial properties, DOTD officials told WBRZ Monday.

"That is what is currently projected, but the final design is not completed," a spokesperson said, adding that things could change.

The new details come ahead of the first public meeting over the state’s $360 million widening of I-10 from the Mississippi River to the 10/12 split. A meeting Tuesday evening at McKinley Middle Magnet will layout additional plans for the project. Click HERE for meeting information.

The state plans to add an additional travel lane in each direction, hoping to improve the congestion issues which plague the highway system.

Most of the homes are between either Washington Street and Dalrymple Drive or Perkins Road and Acadian Thruway, the Advocate newspaper reported.

The businesses include The Overpass Merchant, a restaurant under I-10 near the Perkins Road overpass and a convenience store, salon and barber shop.

The state will have two licensed appraisers value the property and owners could opt to pay for their own, too.

Ahead of the public meeting Tuesday, the state was meeting with a civic association in the area. Watch more on what happened at the meeting later Monday night on WBRZ News 2 at 10:00.

Property owners have had discussions with state or other officials associated with the project, sources have told WBRZ.



