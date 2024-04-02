Hamstrung police department causing hurdles for Clinton murder investigation

CLINTON - The second of two men suspected in a deadly shooting over the weekend has been arrested Wednesday.

Authorities say two people were shot Sunday night on Roosevelt Street in East Feliciana Parish. Due to the recent resignation of the police chief and budget concerns for the town of Clinton, the department handed the investigation over to the sheriff's office.

"They cant control the crime scene, they cant work the crime scene. They just don't have enough people," said Sheriff Jeff Travis of the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff said one person, later identified as 33-year-old Mitchell Matthews, died in the shooting. Another victim was transported to a hospital.

Clyde Toney III was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting death. He was booked into the parish jail and faces one count of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

A second suspect, Markell Woods, was arrested Wednesday and booked as a fugitive in Allen Parish. He will be returned to East Feliciana to face first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges.