68°
Latest Weather Blog
Hammond police looking for burglary suspect
Related Story
HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department is looking for a suspect after a burglary took place Saturday night.
According to the Hammond Police Department, they responded around 7:05 p.m. at Pecan Street.
The suspect is a Black male and walking a white and brown dog. According to police, suspect entered the home and was able to steal a few items before the owner surprised him, and the suspect left on foot heading south on Pecan Street.
Anyone knowing the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701.
News
HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department is looking for a suspect after a burglary took place Saturday night. According... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish: Cracks in historic Donaldsonville courthouse unrelated to pump project
-
Crime cameras going up along interstate in effort to stop drive-by shootings
-
J.K Haynes Elementary will close its doors at the end of fall...
-
Springfield Police demonstrate 'Batman' tool
-
15-year-old arrested for murder, allegedly shot and killed man