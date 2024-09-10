Hammond man killed in Livingston Parish wreck Friday morning

WATSON - A Hammond man was killed in a car wreck Friday morning after driving into oncoming traffic on a Watson highway.

Louisiana State Police said 45-year-old Benjamin Starkey was driving along LA-16 north of Springfield Road around 11 a.m. when his truck hit an 18-wheeler head-on.

Both drivers were properly restrained, but Starkey was taken to a hospital where he died. Troopers said impairment is not suspected.