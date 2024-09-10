76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond man killed in Livingston Parish wreck Friday morning

Related Story

WATSON - A Hammond man was killed in a car wreck Friday morning after driving into oncoming traffic on a Watson highway.

Louisiana State Police said 45-year-old Benjamin Starkey was driving along LA-16 north of Springfield Road around 11 a.m. when his truck hit an 18-wheeler head-on.

Both drivers were properly restrained, but Starkey was taken to a hospital where he died. Troopers said impairment is not suspected.

News
Hammond man killed in Livingston Parish wreck...
Hammond man killed in Livingston Parish wreck Friday morning
WATSON - A Hammond man was killed in a car wreck Friday morning after driving into oncoming traffic on a... More >>
3 days ago Friday, September 06 2024 Sep 6, 2024 Friday, September 06, 2024 9:36:00 PM CDT September 06, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days