Hammond man arrested after Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT team seizes guns, drugs from home

HAMMOND - A man was arrested after the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT team searched his residence and seized multiple firearms and drugs.
Tallys White, 49, was booked after multiple firearms, with two being reported stolen, alongside "large bags" of marijuana, numerous pills, bottles of promethazine and a bag of suspected ecstasy pills.
Detectives learned that the narcotics White was suspected of selling were making their way into Hammond.
