69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond man arrested after Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT team seizes guns, drugs from home

Related Story

HAMMOND - A man was arrested after the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT team searched his residence and seized multiple firearms and drugs.

Tallys White, 49, was booked after multiple firearms, with two being reported stolen, alongside "large bags" of marijuana, numerous pills, bottles of promethazine and a bag of suspected ecstasy pills.

Detectives learned that the narcotics White was suspected of selling were making their way into Hammond.

News
Hammond man arrested after Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's...
Hammond man arrested after Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT team seizes guns, drugs from home
HAMMOND - A man was arrested after the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT team searched his residence and seized multiple... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, April 29 2025 Apr 29, 2025 Tuesday, April 29, 2025 10:16:00 PM CDT April 29, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days