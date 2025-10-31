Hammond liquor licenses halted after council vote fails

HAMMOND - More than 100 businesses in Hammond, Louisiana, will possibly not be able to sell liquor in the city after the City Council failed Tuesday night to pass a resolution that would renew their annual liquor licenses.

Two members voted yes, but Councilmen Kip Andrews, Devon Wells, and Councilwoman Carlee Gonzales abstained. Gonzales says she abstained due to a conflict of interest because her partner is a part-owner of a business that sells liquor. WBRZ reached out to both Andrews and Wells, but has not heard back.

Todd Delaune is the owner of the liquor store, Red, White, and Brew, and said he was not expecting the outcome of last night.

"This is the 13th year we have owned a license, and we have never had a problem till yesterday," Delaune said.

"It completely shuts us down and puts us out of business," he said.

It not only affects small businesses, but major retailers like Walmart, Target, as well as gas stations that are within city limits. Delaune warns of the impact this could have facility for the city and parish.

"It kills tax revenue for the city, but it also kills tax revenue for the parish, and the parish funds the educational city in the parish with those tax dollars," DeLaune said.