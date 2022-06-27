Gunman's location unknown for several minutes

74°
BATON ROUGE - According to radio traffic, Baton Rouge police answered a report of a man with an assault rifle and were met by gunfire - and for several long minutes, didn't know where it was coming from.

Nearly 2½ minutes after the first "Officer down!" report, an officer on the scene is heard saying they don't know the shooter's location.

A statement that the location is known comes nearly six minutes after the first shots are reported.

About 30 seconds later, someone says shots are still being fired.

The recording lasts about 17 minutes and includes urgent calls for an armored personnel carrier called a BearCat.

It does not include word that the gunman is dead.

Audio via Broadcastify

5 years ago Sunday, July 17 2016 Jul 17, 2016 Sunday, July 17, 2016 7:34:00 PM CDT July 17, 2016

