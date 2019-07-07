Gun used in deadly Fla. shooting involving NBA YoungBoy stolen from Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE- Police have tied one of the guns found at the scene of a deadly shootout in the Miami, Florida area as one stolen from Baton Rouge ahead of the altercation.

Police contacted the owner, a local attorney, who told WBRZ, it was stolen from an auto shop months before the shooting in Florida.

"I learned that my pistol had been found in Miami, Florida, and had been used in a shootout," attorney Don Cascio said.



That shooting left one man dead and four others hurt. Three innocent bystanders were grazed during the shootout that occurred outside the Trump International Beach Resort.

Previous media reports identified NBA Youngboy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, as being in the area at the time of the shooting. WBRZ.com reported after, his girlfriend was injured by the gunfire and it involved members of his entourage.

Investigators with Miami-Dade Police were able to trace the serial number to a gun found at the scene in the aftermath back to Baton Rouge. Cascio was notified later and met with police, he said, and confirmed it was his missing gun found in Miami at the chaotic crime scene.

Cascio said the gun was swiped from his vehicle when he left it for repairs and inadvertently left the weapon.

"It was an oversight," Cascio said. "I was moving everything and I felt like I had more than I could carry. I left the pistol and took everything else to my vehicle and forgot to go back and get it."



Baton Rouge Police confirmed with the WBRZ Investigative Unit, they are still working with detectives in Miami.



It is unclear who had the gun after it was stolen or how it got to South Florida.