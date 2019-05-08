Gun sellers, buyers in Louisiana react to Obama executive order

WASHINGTON D.C. - President Barack Obama tightened America's gun laws today during a lengthy and emotional address.

The President wiped tears from his eyes as he referred back to recent mass shootings. He referenced the dozens of children who were killed in Newtown, Connecticut and also talked about innocent movie goers who got killed in Lafayette last year and Aurora, Colorado.

"Our right to peaceful assembly, that right was robbed for moviegoers in Aurora and Lafayette," Obama said.

President Obama's expansion of gun control laws was done through executive action. That means, he didn't get approval from congress before enacting the change. Tonight, those who are pro-guns, believe this is nothing more than a feel good measure.

On a cool Tuesday in January, Jeff Termini shelled out nearly $400 so his wife can pack some heat. It gives him warmth on this winter day.

"I'm buying a pistol for my wife because the crime is outrageous, and if I'm going I want her to be protected," Termini said.

Termini is among nearly a dozen people who filed in to Spillway Sportsman in Port Allen Tuesday. Paul Levert has spent nearly 11 years working in the store showing customers the wide range of pistols, rifles and other weapons available. Store workers say they sold nearly 12 guns before lunch today. Typically, they might sell three on a Tuesday.

"It won't change what we do at all," Store worker, Paul Levert said.

The President's plan will expand background checks and require that anybody selling firearms have a license and conduct those checks. It would affect flea markets and gun shows.

"When I walk into a gun show to sell to one of the dealers, and you and I meet together and you see I have a gun, we can swap guns right there," Levert said. "That's what they are trying to control."

In addition to background checks, 200 ATF Agents will be added for effective enforcement. Federal mental health records will be submitted into the background check system. The President asked people to continue the fight in their own states.

"All of us need to stand up and protect our citizens," Obama said. "All of us need to demand governors, legislatures and businesses do their part to make our communities safer."

But, many who are pro guns are skeptical of what the president had to say, and the actions he's trying to enforce.

"It's just more bureaucracy," Termini said. "If you want to go commit a crime, you can go find a weapon."

President Obama said each year, 30,000 Americans die from gun shot wounds.