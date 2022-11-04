Gun pulled during argument near LSU dining hall; police still looking for those involved

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for three people involved in an argument where a gun was pulled out in the middle of LSU's campus.

A university spokesperson said the LSU Police Department was called to the 459 Commons on Highland Road around 8 p.m. Monday. The university said the situation unfolded after "words were exchanged" between the victim and a group of three men inside a car.

At some point, the front passenger in the car pulled out a gun. The three then drove off in the vehicle, a green Dodge Charger.

"It's honestly shocking someone would pull a gun on campus," Cyrus Bronson, an LSU Freshman told WBRZ Tuesday.

Jackson Walker is also a Freshman at LSU. He told WBRZ this incident concerns him.

"It's kind of scary to know that something like this happens on campus this close to where you live," Walker said.

A campus-wide alert was sent out within an hour of the incident Monday night reporting that police were investigating what the university described as an aggravated assault near the dining hall.

Some students like Ava Mathews say they feel unsafe on LSU's campus.

"If I would have known there was so much violence here, I would have probably never came here," Mathews said.

Some students like Walker say they do feel safe for the most part. But he will be more aware of his surroundings to make sure he stays out of harms way.

"I'm on my toes now. You really just have to be more careful where you walk and just keep your eyes forward, don't be on your phone when you are walking and try to be safe," Walker said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 225-578-3231.