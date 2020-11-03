Gun, ammo sales increase amid pandemic resulting in supply shortage

BATON ROUGE - Gun sales at the Firearms, Range, and Clothing store in Baton Rouge are up more than 50% compared to this time last year.

Assistant Manager Manuel Luna says sales spiked at the beginning of stay-at-home orders in Louisiana.

"It's everything from social unrest, the elections, the pandemic. It's kinda a perfect storm when it comes to firearms sales," Lunda said.

Luna also says ammunition was in very short supply for months. Now, they are having to limit the amount they sell.

With that spike in sales, management says they have also seen a large increase in women customers who are buying guns for personal safety.

Linda Robinson purchased a new handgun Saturday. She says she started feeling unsafe at the beginning of the stay-at-home order.

"There's no products on the shelves when you go to the grocery store people are losing their jobs. People are getting a little more freaked out at this particular time," Robinson said.

The FRC store is now expanding because of an increase in demand for firearms, training, and concealed weapon certifications.

Firearms instructor Blake Shirley said he had to buy smaller, lighter handguns for the large number of female students taking his classes.

FRC is adding eight more slots for personal target practicing and they expect their gun sales to continue to be strong, regardless of who wins the presidential election.