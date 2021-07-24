Grub Hub driver steals package

77°
BATON ROUGE - A package was stolen off a front porch by a man dressed as a food delivery driver.

Friday around 2 p.m. a home security camera caught a man in a GrubHub uniform taking a package from the doorstep of a home off Aberdeen Avenue.

Home owner Marshall Menou tweeted the video of the thief stealing the box, which contained baby clothes. 

