Grub Hub driver steals package
BATON ROUGE - A package was stolen off a front porch by a man dressed as a food delivery driver.
Friday around 2 p.m. a home security camera caught a man in a GrubHub uniform taking a package from the doorstep of a home off Aberdeen Avenue.
Home owner Marshall Menou tweeted the video of the thief stealing the box, which contained baby clothes.
