Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Grocery store fight over gun leads to injuries when weapon goes off

PORT ALLEN - Two people were hurt in what appears to have been a struggle over a gun that went off inside a popular grocery store and seafood market late Thursday.

The injured were taken to an area hospital after the gun fired inside the Port Allen Seafood/ Quick N. Handy Grocery on N. Alexander at the corner of Michigan Ave.

Eyewitnesses said the two who were injured were in a scuffle over the gun when it fired. There were customers inside at the time, they said.

"I heard gun shots, but didn't know where it was coming from," said an eyewitness.

Police have not released information about what happened.

The shooting was reported around 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

News
Friday, June 01 2018

