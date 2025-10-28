Grieving mom hires contractor for dream project, materials paid for missing

BAKER - Adding an extra room and en suite to her Baker home was a dream LaWanda Young shared with her son, Justin Howard. They often discussed it to make more room for Howard's younger brother.

Sadly, Howard died in a car accident on Highland Road in July. He was the passenger in a car traveling at a high rate of speed. Soon after his death, Young decided to continue with plans to build onto the house.

She hired Kelvin Carey of Kelvin Painting & Remodeling and signed a $20,000 agreement with $10,000 down. He started the job on September 20. Young understood that she was also responsible for paying for the materials. But a month into the project, she was adding up her costs and had already spent $36,000.

As Young describes the experience, Cary continued to request money from her.

"He'll just walk up to me, show me a receipt, and it wasn't my receipt," said Young.

A receipt shown to Young for $745 at McConnell Brick, Inc. was falsified. The brick company tells 2 On Your Side they didn't write the receipt, and the purchase was never made. Yet, Young paid Carey for that invoice.

"I trusted him, that's why he got away with all that money," she said.

Young says she has provided substantial payment to cover the scope of the project and then some. Some of the materials she was told had been purchased are nowhere to be seen.

"He never ordered them, but he told me he did and, he tried to get extra money out of me," she said.

Carey tells 2 On Your Side he's doing his job but he has run out of material. He says it's Young's responsibility to purchase the remaining material. That doesn't explain the missing bricks.

Now, this grieving mother is stuck with an incomplete job and no answers.

"I don't know why anyone would send me through this knowing you just lost your child, and this was you and your child's dream," said Young.

Carey did not file for any permits for the work at Young's home. The Baker Police Department is investigating. The Louisiana State Board for Contractors has received several complaints about Carey and is investigating; Carey has previously been charged and owes fines to the Board.

If you'd like to help Young, visit this link.