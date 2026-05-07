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Greensburg police arrest woman accused of breaking windows at post office, various other businesses

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GREENSBURG — Police arrested a woman accused of smashing windows with a tire iron at several businesses around Greensburg.

Greensburg Assistant Chief of Police Lee Carmona said Alexus Carter, 29, allegedly used a tire iron on Sunday to break windows at the post office, a DEMCO office, a Family Dollar and a First Guarantee Bank.

She faces charges of aggravated criminal damage to property and simple criminal damage to property. 

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Greensburg police arrest woman accused of breaking...
Greensburg police arrest woman accused of breaking windows at post office, various other businesses
GREENSBURG — Police arrested a woman accused of smashing windows with a tire iron at several businesses around Greensburg. ... More >>
3 days ago Monday, May 04 2026 May 4, 2026 Monday, May 04, 2026 3:25:00 PM CDT May 04, 2026

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